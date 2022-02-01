(Clarinda) -- Despite hearing the argument for higher salary increases, Page County Public Health's fiscal year 2023 budget will remain as approved.
Meeting in regular session Tuesday night, the Page County Board of Supervisors discussed rescinding the previously approved fiscal year 2023 public health budget. On Monday, the board held a meeting with the county board of health, which provides the recommended budget, to discuss the salaries of public health employees. However, Supervisor Chuck Morris says he still can't get behind giving a 20% salary increase to Public Health Administrator Jess Erdman.
"The problem with public health in my view, is finding an apples to apples," Morris said. "I mean sometimes it's easy to say 'okay here's the duty of a supervisor,' but when it comes to public health somebody can run different operations like a home health, some of them run children services which we don't have, some of them have assistant administrators, so it's just all over the board."
Instead, the previously approved budget includes a 10% salary increase for Erdman, 6.5% for Tobacco Prevention Coordinator Rhonda Grebert, and the county-wide 3% for all other employees, cutting the board of health recommendations in half.
Supervisor Jacob Holmes at the original budget discussion last Monday questioned the need for that large of an increase after a 9% raise for fiscal year 2022. Additionally, overtime pay discussions continued. In Monday's joint meeting, Holmes stated Erdman received nearly $25,000 in overtime pay in the last fiscal year.
However, he wanted to clarify that Erdman would be an overtime-pay-exempt employee moving forward.
"The (board of health) felt that she was non-exempt, and was always hired that way according to what I read today and we looked up," Holmes said. "But, there's three criteria for that, and even legal counsel went along saying all three criteria are met that she is an exempt employee, except for when something special happens like COVID."
Supervisors Chair Alan Armstrong says before the COVID-19 pandemic, overtime pay had never been an issue in the Public Health Department.
"I'd have to look back at the payroll for that first year, but it wasn't a problem, you know overtime wasn't an issue," Armstrong said. "It was just during the pandemic when there was all the rules and regulations that they had to follow, and they were really stuck with a lot of responsibility."
While saying he appreciates all the work the public health department has put in during the COVID-19 pandemic, Morris adds the 20% and 13% increases could create too wide of spreads for county employee salaries. He also says the public health budget is one of the most difficult to put together.
"Our public health board has done a great job, and they're advocating for their team, and they got a great team," Morris said. "But in the big picture as fiduciaries for county taxpayers and in fairness to the majority of our employees, it's just very difficult to have those kinds of spreads. It's evident by, you know this is my sixth budget, and this is by far the toughest budget."
Ultimately, no rescinding of the current approved budget was made. Thus, there was also no discussion on a potential secondary negotiated salary increase between the original approval and the board of health recommendations.