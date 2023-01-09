(Clarinda) -- As Page County officials consider changes to the county's board of health, the county's public health department has outlined its goals for the new year underway.
Richard Mullen succeeded Jessica Erdman as the county's public health administrator in 2022. Mullen tells KMA News one of his department's objectives in 2023 is to strengthen relationships partnerships with other entities in the county.
"We want to be really good partners with people to ensure that we're providing the county with the best possible health outcomes," said Mullen. "You know, our county rankings where they're at right now, with 66 out of the state's 99 counties. We want to see that increase, and that's only going to come from having a really good partnership, and knowing that we're all in this together."
Another goal is to increase health education and literary for local residents.
"So, we really want to make sure we get that information, that health information out to the people," he said, "and take more of a preventative approach, versus a reactive approach to individual health care, because we're all responsible for our own health, and if we can get some of those preventative things happening more frequently, versus the reactive mindset or attitude that some people have, we'll do a much better job of being healthier."
Mullen says other objectives are to use the county's share of funding from the state's opioid settlement to fight opioid addiction, focus more on behavioral health measures, and participate in initiatives decreasing the number of suicides among veterans.
"The more we start to understand the population," said Mullen, "the better off we're able to serve them, and faster, so that no one has to face suicide, and the family doesn't have to face, and that people know where to reach out, for sure."
Mullen made his remarks on a recent edition of KMA's "Morning Line" program. In a related note, the Page County Board of Supervisors are considering an expansion of the county's public health board from five to seven members--including one of the supervisors. That discussion is expected to take place at the board's regular meeting Tuesday morning at 8:30 at the county courthouse.