(Clarinda) -- KMAland public health officials plan to continue tracking COVID-19--despite upcoming changes in state reporting.
Beginning April 1st, the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services will no longer require positive COVID tests to be reported to the Iowa Public Health Division, and will remove the COVID-19 dashboard from the HHS website. However, Page County Public Health Administrator Richard Mullen says his department and others will continue to track the virus on a regional basis. Mullen reacted to the state's reporting change on KMA's "Morning Line" program Monday morning.
"We can continue to track the numbers with COVID," said Mullen. "It won't be specific to Page County. I can pull potential data from other sites such as the CDC if I want to have county-driven data. Based on the accuracy of that data from all of the home tests that are being done, it will be highly skewed."
Mullen adds COVID numbers will be included in the state's weekly report with other respiratory illnesses. Additionally, President Biden recently declared an end to the national COVID emergencies as of May 11th. Mullen says the announcement may impact individuals considering getting COVID vaccinations.
"You know, the people who are mainly on the fence considering getting either the primary vaccine or the Bivalent booster, it might slow that process down," he said. "But, through our offices, we're just going to continue to provide that education, and then we'll serve as long as we possibly can as a site for them to come and get that primary or Bivalent booster. But, it really comes down to as long as they're being educated, and health education is provided to the communities, people can make a health care decision based on the information we're providing."
As of last Tuesday, only 8 active COVID cases were reported in Page County. Mullen says the county's coronavirus rate is relatively low compared to other illnesses prevalent in the region.
"We are considered a green county at this point and time, where COVID is being reported a low concern," said Mullen. "So, as far as the other diseases and other sicknesses going around--such as the common cold, or the G.I. (gastrointestinal) or even the potential flu, those numbers are little bit more on an increase that what COVID is at this time."
Mullen adds his office has reduced the number of monthly COVID vaccination clinics from two to one. The next clinic is March 20th from 3:30-to-5 p.m. at the county public health office in Clarinda. You can hear the full interview with Richard Mullen here: