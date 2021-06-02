(Clarinda) -- As we head into the summer months, Page County Public Health officials are reminding residents of the need for COVID-19 vaccinations.
As of Wednesday, Page County's percentage of residents vaccinated for coronavirus stands at 42.7. That's up only a percentage point from the rate at this time last month. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning, County Public Health Administrator Jessica Erdman says the number of people seeking the vaccine have declined.
"You know, we fully understand and respect those who don't want it," said Erdman. "They want more information. They are nervous about it. It's new. I just encourage those people to reach out to us. We can answer any questions that they may have."
Erdman says not being immunized for COVID has an impact on the general population.
"By not being vaccinated, or delaying vaccinations when it is available, it impacts the other people around us," she said, "because that virus continues to grow, it continues to mutate, and we all know this can prolong the pandemic by allow it to mutate, and affect those who have not been vaccinated."
Erdman expresses another COVID-related concern: the longterm effects on people who contracted the virus. And, she says age has no impact on lingering symptoms.
"Age has not shown to make a difference in terms of those longterm effects," said Erdman. "We see younger people that are still having respiratory issues, the lingering difficulty breathing, the lingering exhaustion--all of those things can hang on for quite some time. And, you know, while we've been in this for a year-and-a-half already, it's still very new. So, we have no idea at this point exactly how long those effects will hang onto an individual--whether it will eventually go away, or whether this is going to be a lifelong battle."
Two clinics offering the prime doses take place June 15th and 29th from 4-to-6 p.m. at the county's public health office at 210 North 17th Street in Clarinda. No appointments are necessary--walk-ins are welcome. Additionally, Erdman says June 18th is the last day for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine's availability in Page County. Anyone with questions regarding COVID vaccinations should contact Page County Public Health at 712-850-1212. You can hear the full interview with Jessica Erdman here: