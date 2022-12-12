(Clarinda) -- Page County is experiencing the same wave of illnesses sweeping the rest of the country.
That's according to County Public Health Administrator Richard Mullen. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program, Mullen says the county is seeing signs of the so-called "tripledemic"--which includes strains of colds, flu and COVID-19.
"They have a lot of very common symptoms that are related," said Mullen, "and they're very hard to determine without being tested for COVID and flu, or even going in and being checked out for the common cold, of what is actually going on with that individual. So, it's really important for people to have any sort of symptoms related to the cold or flu to take the necessary steps, get that checked out."
Mullen says all three strains require certain precautions.
"One (COVID) has a quarantine of five days," said Mullen. "The flu is staying at home, so you don't pass that flu. The common cold is something you have to live with on a daily basis, and take the necessary precautions--limiting your contact with people, things like that."
As with this time last year, Page County is reporting another spike in COVID-19 numbers. Mullen says 22 positive cases were reported within a seven-day period. But, he adds not all COVID cases detected in home testing are reported to the county.
"What's going on is that people are going into the doctor's (office) for flu-like symptoms," he said, "or also for any G.I. (gastrointestinal) issues, and things like that. The clinics are doing a great job of also testing for everything else. If you go in for the common cold, they're going to test for COVID and the flu, so that they can kind of identify what they're facing, what that person is facing, as well, so that they can provide the best treatment possible."
Though the percentage of Page County residents with at least one COVID shot remains high at 59%, Mullen notes a slight decrease in the number of residents with the full allotment of vaccinations. He attributes the decline to the Bivalent vaccine--the only booster shot now recommended for COVID.
"We were at about 54.5 % prior to that Bivalent," he said. "Now, it's about a 53.5%--so just a small reduction. But, that's when people start coming in to get that Bivalent more often, and it's been mostly people 65 years and older that are really kind of looking at and addressing, and getting that Bivalent, because we're at an 83% vaccine rate with that Bivalent for that age group."
Mullen adds his agency continues to note a great response to the two month COVID vaccine clinics. Though no clinics are slated for this month, two clinics are scheduled for January 10th and 24th. For more information on COVID-19 or flu vaccinations, contact Page County Public Health at 712-850-1212. You can hear the full interview with Richard Mullen here: