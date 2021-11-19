(Clarinda) -- Page County is taking extra steps to digitalize its election history.
Meeting in regular session Tuesday morning, the Page County Board of Supervisors approved digitization efforts with ArcaSearch to include historic election results. Page County auditor Melissa Wellhausen says efforts to digitalize election results have gone well. However, with some of the older results dating back to the early 1900s, she says they have hit a bit of a snag.
"So we have scanned everything that we can scan in our office, and then what they are going to allow us to do is give (the results) to them so they include that on the site," Wellhausen said. "But, there are some older canvasses and things like that, they were on very large canvass books, and we don't have a scanner that's big enough to facilitate that. So, we've talked to ArcaSearch and they do."
To cover the costs of the addition, Wellhausen says the intent is to use American Rescue Plan Act funds for the $2,895 worth of the project, along with an annual maintenance fee of $302.
Wellhausen says some might be surprised with how often people will inquire about past election results. Plus, with ArcaSearch returning soon for the next phase of the digitization project, she says it would be best to do it then.
"We do get people at different times that ask to see that information, and like to go back and research things from prior elections," Wellhausen said. "So if possible we would like to add that, especially while they're here, it's not hard because they're coming back in a couple weeks now. If we could add that then, it would get it on that digital format for us."
However, while saying he believes the project is a good idea, supervisor Jacob Holmes still disagrees with the use of ARPA money right now.
"My problem is becoming using this American Rescue Plan money, if it's nothing more than something we fear getting taken away from us, I fear spending it very fast," Holmes said. "I know it's not that much money and we should probably do it, and it probably can be taken care of through other funds, if we do decide to do it. If this is nothing but money that's going to be used for extortion, I fear spending it."
The board approved the addition of historical election results to the ArcaSearch changes by a 2-1 vote, with Holmes casting the lone dissenting vote.