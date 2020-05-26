(Clarinda) -- Page County officials are hoping residents will have a closer location for testing for coronavirus in the near future.
Speaking at Tuesday's Page County Board of Supervisors meeting, County Public Administrator Jessica Erdman says she's contacted state officials, asking that target testing for COVID-19 commence in her county. Similar target testing is underway in Taylor County, where a huge jump in confirmed coronavirus cases was reported over the weekend. Additionally, Erdman is asking Governor Kim Reynolds' office to place a drive-through testing location in Page County as part of the state's Test Iowa program.
"We are in the works for that," said Erdman. "Nothing is promised as of yet, but my hope is we can get a drive-through site here, if not directly in Page County, one of the surrounding counties so that residents can have a closer place."
Plans call for opening a testing location in Council Bluffs May 29th. While the state's push to reopen businesses and other venues continues, Erdman says residents are still urged to practice social distancing.
"I realize that businesses are opening back up," she said. "A lot of businesses are opening back up with hestitation. They're a little nervous out there. So, really make sure you're doing your social distancing."
Erdman adds Page County plans to step up contact tracing of possible coronavirus cases--or those who have been in contact with someone with the virus.
"If you are in close contact to a positive case," said Erdman, "we'll reach out to you, and you will need to do into some isolation for 14 days. That's kind of something we want to be really diligent here in the courthouse, and all of the businesses in the county. Make sure you really watching coming into work. Don't come to work if you feel ill. Chances are if one person comes in and may have it, the whole office is going to be shut down."
Erdman is urging residents to sign up for a testing assessment through the Test Iowa website.