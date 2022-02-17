(Clarinda) -- Page County officials are reacting to the potential use of eminent domain in a proposed carbon dioxide pipeline.
During its regular meeting this week, the Page County Supervisors recapped a significant discussion from the Iowa State Association of Counties meeting last week. Supervisor Chuck Morris, who attended the meeting, says a topic of concern for several supervisors in Iowa, which would house over 700 miles of the proposed Summit Carbon Solutions' Midwest Carbon Express pipeline, was the private company's ability to use eminent domain that could be granted through the Iowa Utilities Board.
"That decision is made by the Iowa Utilities Board, and the Chief Legal Counsel for the IUB I think made it very clear that they're prepared to do eminent domain," Morris said.
The Carbon Express pipeline would carry liquid CO2 from participating ethanol plants in Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota to underground storage facilities in North Dakota.
Summit recently submitted its official permit application to the IUB on January 28th, which included a request for the right to use eminent domain for securing the right-of-way for the proposed project. In the application, Summit stated, "it is uncertain at this time whether and to what extent the right of eminent domain will be required." In response to pushback from counties in northwest Iowa, Morris says a subcommittee in the Iowa Senate proposed a bill that could limit the amount of eminent domain.
"But now I think the legislature is trying to put some pressure on them, to make it a fairly low percentage, to try and pass a bill where it strips part of their authority whether they're successful in doing that or not," Morris said. "A project that big, not everybody is going to participate, so the question is when it gets co-mingled with private dollars."
While the IUB can grant eminent domain for projects that serve a public benefit, including hazardous liquid pipelines, which encompasses Summit's project, Supervisor Jacob Holmes says he is unsure of the precedent that it could set.
"Just like with lakes and everything else, it's got to be for a common public purpose," Holmes said. "And if investors can start, even if it's a positive thing they're doing, can start using eminent domain, that's a scary thing."
Summit's permit application is still under review by the Iowa Utilities Board, and as of Thursday, a required evidentiary or public hearing through the board has yet to be scheduled.