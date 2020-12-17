(Clarinda) -- Plans to distribute coronavirus vaccines to frontline health care workers in KMAland have suffered a setback.
On Wednesday, the federal government notified the Iowa Department of Public Health that Iowa and other states will not receive the volume of COVID-19 vaccines initially anticipated. Officials say Iowa's allocation may be reduced by as much as 30%. While the exact reduction hasn't been confirmed, Page County Public Health Administrator Jessica Erdman says the announcement comes as the county prepares to vaccinate those individuals deemed a priority. Erdman updated the vaccination plans on KMA's "Morning Line" program Thursday morning.
"We've already started working on our first round of vaccine plans with both of the hospitals in the community," said Erdman. "We had so many allotted to Clarinda Regional Health Center, so many allotted to Shenandoah Medical Center, so many allotted to us at public health to do, like, the home health care workers, the Clarinda Academy nurses, extras out in the community as far as health care workers. So, that means, chances are we probably won't have as many as we initially thought. So, we might not be able to vaccine everybody in that first round."
Erdman says the IDPH's announcement regarding smaller vaccine allocations is disappointing.
"We're just going to have to really look at the providers, and really figure out who's going to have more hands-on COVID patients, and who's going to be more apt to be exposed to it," she said.
Erdman says it will be spring at the earliest before the Moderna vaccine becomes available to the general public. Plans call for vaccinations at pods located in Clarinda and Shenandoah.
"We met with the Clarinda Lied Center on Tuesday," said Erdman."Our safety coordinator for the county, and our emergency management coordinator for the county with Clarinda Lied Center (officials). That's where the Clarinda pod is going to be. It will be open to the general public. We will, somehow, send out a notification when we receive those vaccines. It will probably be over Alert Iowa, and we'll put it in the news media. Then, our Shenandoah location is the Nishna Valley Church here in Shenandoah."
Despite future vaccination plans, Erdman urges residents not to ease up on COVID mitigation strategies--including wearing masks and social distancing.
"We're so close to getting a vaccine," she said, "we don't need to lessen what we're doing now when we're so close to, hopefully, the end."
Erdman credits Governor Kim Reynolds' recent enhanced public health measures--including face covering requirements in indoor settings--as the key to a recent decline in Page County's COVID cases. Ten new coronavirus cases in the county were announced Wednesday, bringing Page County's grand total to 1,597. The county's 14-day positivity rate has dropped to 13.4%. You can hear the full interview with Jessica Erdman on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.