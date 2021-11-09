(Clarinda) -- Page County has now registered for statewide litigation going towards recovery from the Opioid crisis.
Meeting in regular session Tuesday Morning, the Page County Board of Supervisors approved registering for Iowa Opioid Litigation. Supervisors Chair Chuck Morris says the Iowa State Association of Counties encourages all 99 counties and municipalities over 10,000 to register for the litigation. Morris says the approval comes after a settlement was reached earlier this year.
"A settlement was reached with a couple of opioid manufactures," Morris said. "If all 99 counties and every community over 10,000 in Iowa signs up to register for this, the amount that comes back to the state of Iowa is $178 million."
The over $170 million sum stems from a more extensive $26 billion agreement reached earlier this year with Cardinal, McKesson, AmerisourceBergen, the nation's three largest pharmaceutical producers, and Johnson and Johnson for their role in marketing and manufacturing opioids.
According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, Opioid-related deaths in Iowa jumped nearly 36% in 2020, from 157 to 213.
Morris says the number of dollars that could be allocated to Page County isn't solely based on population.
"Population and some other factors about Opioid instances, Opioid infractions, and Opioid deaths in your county, will impact the number of dollars," Morris said.
Morris also noted the county might not be obligated to take the dollars and instead defer them to a pool of money for the state or other local governments to use. However, Armstrong says the litigation could support the county either way.
"A lot of programs are maybe headed out of the larger metropolitan areas, that would affect us with a trickle down effect," Armstrong said. "So even if we don't receive it direct here in Page, what happens in Pottawattamie County could have a very beneficial effect on us anyway."
Morris did note there are several entities in Page County that could potentially benefit from the settlement funds.
"We have Zion Recovery that deals with Opioid abuse, Waubonsie (Mental Health) does, our hospitals have been proactive in educating their providers on prescribing Opioids," Morris said. "So, I'm guessing that there would be some use of the money that we could do some good here in the county."
The county has until January 2022 to register for the litigation and help the state receive the maximum settlement dollars.