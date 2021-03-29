(Clarinda) -- More coronavirus cases are reported in Page County.
Page County Public Health Monday reported 10 new cases of COVID-19. Of the newest cases, seven were reported in adults age 18-to-40, while two were in middle age adults 41-to-60. An additional case was reported in a child age 0-to-17. Page County now totals 2,035 COVID cases as of last March, of which 1,979 have recovered. The county's death toll stands at 19. Monday's update followed the 17 cases reported on Friday.
Officials say 19,744 total tests have been performed in Page County. The county's 14-day positivity rate as of Monday is 5.0%.