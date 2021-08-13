(Clarinda) -- COVID-19 numbers continue to escalate in KMAland.
Page County Public Health Friday afternoon reported 12 new coronavirus cases, five of which are adults age 18-to-40. Three other cases are in children zero to 17 years old, while two cases each are reported in the middle age category--ages 41-to-60--and in older adults age 61-to-80. The newest cases follow the 10 cases reported on Monday and five cases reported Tuesday, bringing the total number of new cases this week to 27.
Twenty-one hundred 85 COVID cases have now been reported in Page County since March of last year. Of those, 2,136 have recovered. In addition, the county's 14-day positivity rate is up to 5.7%. Though Page County's vaccination rate also rose to 47%, it still trails the state's immunization rate of 47.7%.