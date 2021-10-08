(Clarinda) -- More COVID-19 cases have been reported in Page County heading into the weekend.
The Page County Public Health Department has released their latest COVID-19 numbers including 13 new cases. Seven of those cases were reported in the adult group ages 18-to-40. Meanwhile, two cases were reported in the middle age group ages 41-to-60, the older adult group ages 61-to-80, and the elderly group ages 80-and-up.
The new cases brings the Page County 14-day positivity rate to 16%. Meanwhile, the county's vaccination rate sits at 50%, while the statewide rate remains at 51.7%.