(Clarinda) -- Page County Public Health officials are managing the overlap between COVID-19 and the start of flu season.
During the Page County Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday, Public Health Administrator Jessica Erdman told the board that her office is managing the county's first two cases of co-infection, where an individual has influenza and COVID-19 at the same time.
"They have influenza and COVID-19," said Erdman. "That's new territory to us. We don't really know how that's going to pan out. We do know one of the people is very ill. So we are just keeping an eye on that to see what is going to come from that."
Additionally, Erdman says she is keeping her eye out for any cases of re-infection of COVID-19 in the county. Currently, she says the CDC says individuals remain immune from contracting COVID-19 a second time for 90 days.
"There were some studies done that came out a couple weeks ago about the possibility of re-infection before those 90 days are up," said Erdman. "The CDC has said that people have an immunity for 90 days after catching COVID-19. Now, there's a possibility that that could be false. There's been two studies that have been done of two positive cases that did come back positive again before their 90 days was up. That is nationwide."
Erdman says her office continues to work with the schools in Page County to manage cases and close contacts.
"We're working really closely with the schools," said Erdman. "We have a good amount of kids out for quarantine. That does not mean that they are positive. That means that they've been in close contact. We are waiting for some results of some of those kiddos."
The latest COVID-19 numbers from Page County and other southwest Iowa counties can be found on our daily COVID-19 tracker page