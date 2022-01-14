(Clarinda) — Page County officials are reporting an additional 23 COVID-19 cases in the county.
The latest update pushes the county’s total confirmed cases to 3,404, of which 3,195 have recovered. Among the new cases, eight were adults aged 18-40, while six cases each were reported in the middle adult (41-60) and older adult (61-80) age groups. The report also includes two new cases in children 0-17 and one new case in a patient over 80.
The county’s 14-day positivity rate currently stands at 17.5%.