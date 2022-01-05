(Clarinda) -- More COVID-19 cases have been reported in Page County to begin the new year.
Page County Public Health released their latest COVID-19 information Wednesday including 26 new cases. Of those cases, 10 were reported in middle-age adults ages 41-to-60, and six each in children aged zero-to-17 and adults ages 18-to-40. Meanwhile, three cases were reported in older adults ages 61-to-80, and one elderly individual over 80.
With the latest cases, Page County's 14-day positivity rate has risen to 11.9%. The county vaccination rate has risen slightly to 54.8%, while the statewide rate rises to 59.8%.