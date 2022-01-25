(Clarinda) -- Page County reports yet another uptick in COVID-19 cases.
Page County Public Health released their latest COVID-19 information including 26 new cases. Of those cases, eight were reported in adults ages 18-to-40, seven were in children aged zero-to-17, and older adults ages 61-to-80 accounted for six of the new cases. Meanwhile, three cases were reported in middle age adults ages 41-to-60, and two in elderly individuals over the age of 80.
With the latest cases, Page County's 14-day positivity rate has risen to 19.3%, while the county's vaccination rate sits at 55.4%.