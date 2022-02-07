(Clarinda) -- Page County begins the week with another round of COVID-19 cases.
Page County Public Health's latest report released Monday notes 27 new COVID cases. Eight of the new cases are in the adult category ages 18-to-40, while children age zero to 17 make up seven new cases. Five of the new cases are in older adults age 61-to-80, while four new cases are in middle age adults 41-to-60 years old. Three additional cases are in elderly residents over 80.
Despite the new cases, the county's 14-day positivity rate drops from 18.5% Thursday to 15.1%. But, the county's vaccination rate remains at 55.8%. Page County Public Health is holding two additional vaccination clinics. The first takes place Tuesday from 4-to-6 p.m., while the second is scheduled for February 22nd at that same time. Both clinics take place at the county's public health office at 201 North 17th Street in Clarinda. Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccines are available. To schedule an appointment, call the office at 712-850-1212.