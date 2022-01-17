(Clarinda) -- Following a week including over 100 cases, Page County has reported another 31 COVID-19 cases.
Page County Public Health released their latest COVID-19 information Monday including those 31 new cases. 13 of those cases were reported in adults aged 18-to40, while nine were in middle aged adults ages 41-to-60. Meanwhile, five cases were reported in older adults ages 61-to-80, and two cases each in children ages zero-to-17 and elderly individuals over the age of 80.
With the new cases Page County's 14-day positivity rate sits at 17.1%, while the county's vaccination rate remains at 55.3%.