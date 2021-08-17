(Clarinda) -- COVID-19 cases are increasing in Page County at an alarming rate.
Page County Public Health Tuesday reported 34 new coronavirus cases, the majority of which are in the adult category. Fifteen new cases, alone, are in the 18-to-40 age group. Another nine cases are reported in children age zero to 17. Five new cases each are reported in the middle age category, ages 41-to-60, and in older adults age 61-to-80. With the substantial increase in COVID cases, the county's 14-day positivity rate jumps to 8.1%. Page County Public Health Administrator Jessica Erdman recently told KMA News the Delta variant is the main catalyst behind the increase in COVID cases. Another factor is the number of summer events taking place in recent weeks.
"We've got fairs going on, we've had the rodeo," she said. "We have more events going on right now, people taking vacations to different areas. So, we think that definitely plays a part in it, as well."
Erdman reiterates that vaccinations are the best defense against the virus' spread.
"So, the biggest piece that we're really hoping people do is get your vaccine," said Erdman. "We know that it's proven to be effective. Yes, you could still potentially contract the virus, but chances of it being fatal to you, or even hospitalizing you if you're vaccinated if you contract the virus, that's very slim. So, the biggest piece is getting vaccinated."
Page County's vaccination rate is up slightly at 47.3%, but still below the statewide rate of 47.9%. More information on COVID-19 vaccinations is available from Page County Public Health at 712-850-1212.