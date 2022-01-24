(Clarinda) -- With another week, comes another uptick of COVID-19 cases in Page County.
Page County Public Health released its latest COVID-19 information Monday including 41 new cases. Of those cases, 14 were reported in middle age individuals ages 41-to-60, while 13 cases were in adults ages 18-to-40. Meanwhile, children ages zero-to-17 accounted for eight of the cases, while six cases were in older adults ages 61-to-80. One case was also reported in an elderly individual over the age of 80.
With the latest cases, Page County's 14-day positivity rate sits at 18.4%. Meanwhile, the county's vaccination rate sits at 55.4%.