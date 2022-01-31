(Clarinda) -- Page County begins the week with another uptick in COVID-19 cases.
Page County released their latest COVID-19 information Monday including 46 new cases. Of those cases, 19 were reported in adults ages 18-to-40, 11 in middle age adults ages 41-to-60, and 10 in older adults ages 61-to-80. Meanwhile, five cases were reported in children ages 0-to-17, and one case was reported in an elderly individual over the age of 80.
With the latest cases, Page County's 14-day positivity rate has increased to 18.9%, while the county's vaccination rate remains at 55.7%.