(Clarinda) — Page County public health officials say a widely circulating strain of COVID-19 has been detected in the county.
In a press release Thursday, Page County Public Health Administrator Jessica Erdman says the Delta variant of COVID-19 has been confirmed in the county. The Delta variant was originally detected in December 2020 in India and first reached the U.S. in March 2021. The Delta variant is more transmissible than other strains of the virus and has led to an increase in infections around the country.
Erdman also reported six new cases of COVID-19 in the county, including four adults aged 18-40 and two older adults aged 61-80. The county’s total case count stands at 2,154 positive cases with 2,126 cases recovered and 22 total deaths.
The CDC says the current COVID-19 vaccines available remain effective against the Delta variant.