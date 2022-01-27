(Clarinda) -- Page County has reported another death related to COVID-19.
Page County Public Health released their latest COVID-19 information Thursday including the latest fatality. Health officials says the individual was middle aged between the ages of 41 and 60. With the fatality, Page County's COVID-19 death toll has risen to 40. The health department also reports 38 new cases, including 13 each in the adult group ages 18-to-40 and the middle age group. Meanwhile, five cases were reported in older adults ages 61-to-80 and four in children ages zero-to-17. Three cases were also reported in elderly individuals over the age of 80.
With the latest cases, Page County's 14-day positivity rate sits at 18.4%, while the county's vaccination rate has risen slightly to 55.7%.