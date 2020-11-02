(Clarinda) — Page County officials have reported the first death in the county due to COVID-19.
Page County Public Health Administrator Jessica Erdman says the Iowa Department of Public Health and Page County Public Health have identified a death due to COVID-19. No other details regarding the death have been released.
“We wish to extend our deepest sympathy to this individual’s family,” said Erdman. “Page County Public Health and all of our key partners, throughout the county and state, continue to work to limit the spread and impact of this virus in our communities.”
Page County also reported an additional 13 cases of COVID-19 Monday. Of the new cases four are children aged 0-17, two are adults aged 18-40, four are middle-aged adults aged 41-60 and three are older adults aged 61-80. In total, Page County reports 523 total cases with 439 recovered.