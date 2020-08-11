(Clarinda) -- Page County officials are requesting nearly $200,000 in reimbursement from the state to cover extra expenses during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Meeting in regular session Tuesday morning, the Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a resolution requesting reimbursement from the Iowa COVID-19 Government Relief Fund. Last week, Governor Kim Reynolds announced she was allocating $125 million of the state's $1.25 billion in CARES Act money to help out city and county governments with COVID-19 expenses. Supervisors Chair Chuck Morris says Page County has had its share of extra costs.
"We're appreciative of the funds and are glad the governor has finally released it," said Morris. "I know there's been a lot of discussion on how to reimburse these extraordinary expenses that public health -- as an example -- has incurred. We also have the door monitor. Those are just two real quick examples, but there have been other costs. The Treasurer's Department had cost incurred with monitoring the door in the early stages. A survey of all these costs that are reimbursable will be taken and we'll get these dollars back into Page County's coffers."
Part of the money is expected to be used to fund extra hours for one employee in the county's Public Health Department. Last week, the supervisors held a joint meeting with the Board of Health to discuss moving Diamond Erickson -- who is currently part-time -- to full-time to help cover the extra hours of work brought on by the pandemic. The supervisors approved the move Tuesday by a 2-1 vote, with Morris voting against. Morris says he has concerns of the viability of adding a third full-time position.
"I'm not opposed to hiring somebody, but what I'm concerned about is none of us really know what kind of impact our budgets going to have next year," said Morris. "Having this same ability beyond the COVID crunch concerns me. As one human being, I'm really uncomfortable telling any employee 'here's your full-time benefit package, but in six months we may have to take it away.'"
Supervisor Alan Armstrong voted for the new position, but says he shares the same concerns as Morris. Armstrong says he wants to follow the recommendation of the Board of Health.
"My only concern, of course, is what ifs," said Armstrong. "But as long as we know we have the Board of Health's support in handling that, that will make our job a little bit easier. We'll still be remembered as the bad people when we have to make bad decisions -- or tough decisions. They did agree that that was one of the risks."
Morris suggested reaching out to recently retired nurses in the area to gauge their interest in filling some of the extra hours. Morris says adding 10 hours per week to Erickson's workload may not be enough to cover the needs of the department.
"So what happens when school gets back in session and the events that we've had this past weekend are not as much of an anomaly?" said Morris. "I think there's a high probability that we're going to have several weekends where their resources are stretched. So, by hiring Diamond, how did we attack that? How did we solve that? I'm not sure that we have."
Aside from the additional public health position, the county will use the CARES Act money to cover funding for a door monitor at the courthouse and increased hours for law enforcement and the County Treasurer's office, among other expenses.