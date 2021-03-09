(Clarinda) -- One Page County resident is raising concerns with the condition and safety of the county's gravel roads.
Meeting in regular session Tuesday morning, the Page County Board of Supervisors heard from Richard Morgan-Fine, who lives in the southeast portion of the county on the border with Taylor County. Morgan-Fine presented the supervisors a video showing him driving on gravel roads near his house.
"We've lived in rural Page County for 20-plus years," said Morgan-Fine. "We knew living in the rural area that the roads aren't as good. I'm from the city, so I get it. But, over the last 20 years, we've seen these roads deteriorate and deteriorate. When we first came, all of the roads had gravel and they were safe to drive on. I'm worried about my kids driving on these roads, because they are -- in my opinion -- unsafe."
Morgan-Fine says he was involved in a rollover crash nearly two years ago caused by the condition of the roads and says it took county crews four days to remove snow in his area during a heavy snow storm this winter. Morgan-Fine says he feels the road base for many of the county's gravel roads are in need of work and says he would like to see a better quality gravel used for surfacing.
"I believe some of the rock we are getting is not quality rock, just due to where it's coming from," said Morgan-Fine. "I also know hauling rock from long distances to have good quality rock is a huge issue. Because the crown is gone on a lot of the roads, we have great big divots and great big potholes that holds the water and turns to ice."
Morgan-Fine did praise the county's secondary roads crews for their work on bridges and culvert replacements over the years, but says the gravel roads have suffered and are in worse shape than Taylro County, just across the street from his property.
"I pay almost $5,000 per year in taxes here in Page County for 40 acres," said Morgan-Fine. "I pay $2,500 for 80 acres in Taylor County. I can literally go a city block from my house and the gravel roads are good and they're safe."
County Road Maintenance Superintendent Jeff Sherlock says the county is working on educating employees to help with grading issues and says the county is working on reshaping and regrading several roads throughout the county.
"The biggest trouble is now we just don't have enough rock and help to cover everything," said Sherlock. "So, you've got to prioritize the higher traffic roads get priority over low-traffic roads. You've got to go by the traffic counts on stuff."
Supervisors Chair Chuck Morris thanked Morgan-Fine for his time and said that more communication from county officials on upcoming road plans would be beneficial.