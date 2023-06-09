(Clarinda) -- Some Page County residents aired concerns over a recent split vote on a liquor license renewal for a business south of Shenandoah.
During its regular meeting Thursday evening, the Page County Board of Supervisors heard public comments from three residents regarding the board's 2-1 vote on renewing a liquor license for Jackie Blue, LLC, or Jacqueline's. The board approved the license at its June 1 meeting, with Supervisors Chair Jacob Holmes casting the lone dissenting vote -- stating the business' decisions to hold drag shows recently crossed a "moral line" that he couldn't support. Shenandoah Resident Mace Hensen says Holmes' vote discouraged him, saying personal beliefs should not have been involved in the decision. He adds that men dressing as women is nothing new in theater, including in southwest Iowa.
"Your vote was solely based on the fact that men dressed as women performed at Jacqueline's, but Mr. Holmes, men have been dressing as women in theater since Shakespeare," said Hensen. "More importantly, men have been dressing as women for years at Southwest Iowa Theater Group in Shenandoah -- the longest running theater in Iowa. The entire 'Tuna' series is three shows based on two men playing multiple roles including women throughout the show."
Hensen listed other recent SWITG productions, including "Farce of Habit" and "Death Trap," that involve similar scenarios. He added the local drag shows at places such as Jacqueline's often include multiple performers who work and live in southwest Iowa. Hensen also referenced the list of items provided in the Iowa Code that define the "good moral character" requirement for a liquor license application in the state, challenging the board members to find any variance from those requirements from Jacqueline's.
"I bid you to ask any local enforcement officer in Shenandoah or Page County if there has been any issues with them and their licenses," he said. "None of these requirements could satisfy Mr. Holmes' moral compass and no where in these requirements does it state that they have to meet the stringent requirements of Mr. Holmes moral compass. Your vote last week, Mr. Holmes, was absolutely wrong by Iowa law and should be immediately rescinded."
The board also heard from Clarinda resident Ayn Dahlke Taylor. Taylor dismissed Holmes' claim that drag shows are a "perversion of adult entertainment."
"The performers have so much paint, glue, binders, and everything short of baler wire holding them into their characters shape -- it takes hours to get into a costume and there is no way any of them are going to take any of that off," said Taylor. "As far as risqué, I've seen more skin at prom walk ups."
Taylor also emphasized that the board shouldn't be able to judge the morality of a private individual or business's decision and potentially refuse an item such as a liquor license because of their personal beliefs.
"Remember we live in country where freedom should reign supreme -- freedom to live, love, pray, and play the way we want to without judgement," she said. "Remember your beliefs are not meant to be shoved down the throats of the county that you represent. I firmly believe that the minute you go so far left or so far right and you lose sight of the center, you become part of the problem -- not the solution."
At last week's meeting, Supervisor Todd Maher said while he didn't' agree personally with drag shows, he believed it didn't warrant them refusing the license while Supervisor Judy Clark stated they had a "legal obligation" to renew it due to Jacqueline's meeting all the legal requirements.