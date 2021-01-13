(Clarinda) -- Highlighting the fiscal year 2022 budget for the Page County Secondary Roads department Jan. 13 was the amount set aside for equipment purchases.
County Engineer J.D. King proposed $500,000 which includes purchasing a new road grader and two pickups. The department held off on big-ticket equipment purchase last year since funds were dedicated to several weir projects which are structures placed in river beds to limit erosion.
Supervisor Alan Armstrong made a motion to accept the $500,000 amount. He and Chuck Morris voted in favor. Jacob Holmes voted no, preferring a less amount and suggested one pickup.
King said his strategy is to have his entire fleet of equipment replaced over 10 years. He noted when heavy equipment reaches 14,000 hours the time has come for them to be replaced. Heavy equipment use is typically measured in hours, not miles.
“We have good operators and good machines. We are OK,” he said.
On Tuesday, Jan. 12, supervisors met with Sheriff Lyle Palmer and reviewed his department’s budget. Palmer noted one expense is travel related to extraditing suspects arrested in other counties and states. The influence COVID-19 has put on the court system across the country may have postponed people’s court orders. Those people are still wanted for a crime or have been ordered to serve time.
“We are seeing that,” Palmer said. “I think you will see that number jump. Warrants are going to be coming out. They violated their probation or whatever they got. Warrants are going to be coming out. We are going to be traveling. If someone forgets they have to go serve time by this date that has been postponed and they show up, we are not going to let you serve because you are out of your date. Therefore they violate their probation. That throws back a warrant back to us which means we have to travel across the state to go get them or go to another state to go get them.”
Trips have included eastern Iowa, Illinois and Kansas City.
Palmer also noted the difficulty of finding ammunition because of the recent strong growth in sales.