(Clarinda) -- While the weather may not feel like winter just yet, motorists in KMAland will soon face snow and ice on area roads.
Page County's Secondary Roads Department is among the entities preparing for another winter filled with snow removal efforts. County Engineer J.D. King says crews have been busy at work the past few months going through annual vehicle servicing before the first snowfall.
"Most of the trucks and tandems that don't haul rock every day, we've gone through most of them but there's still a couple tandem plow trucks that we need to service or 'winter service,'" said King. "We've also hung some snow equipment and tailgate sanders on probably four trucks."
King adds his vehicle fleet is in adequate shape right now. However, like many items, supply chain issues have delayed the delivery of new trucks that have been on order for nearly a year.
"They're built and at the body place putting the snow plow equipment on but it's just taking a long time," King explained. "The equipment manufacturers are behind and lead time on some of this equipment is a year. So, if we were to order it today we wouldn't get it until next October, November, or December."
While saying he has nearly 100 tons of salt on order, King adds salt and sand materials are in good supply right now. That includes a decent amount left over from last year.
"We had about three bays left over from last season but the last couple of weeks we've been hauling in sand and mixing it with the salt that we have here," he said. "We've also got a little salt in already this season."
He adds salt prices are up slightly, around $72 per ton, but doesn't foresee any issues with getting an adequate amount for this season as they continue to get a steady supply from their supplier in Nebraska.
While it may not feel like winter right now, King says it's never too early for motorists to brush up on their winter driving skills.
"It's going to snow, the roads will get slick, and we'll plow it off the best we can, but it's still winter driving conditions," King emphasized. "Slow down and be safe, take your time, and wear your seatbelt -- just those general safety things for winter operations."
Additionally, King says his crew, including two veteran snow plow operators and two new individuals, will be attending a winter operations training session in Greenfield this week.