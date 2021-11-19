(Clarinda) --- KMAland motorists will soon deal with snow and ice on area roads.
Page County's Secondary Roads Department is among the entities preparing for another winter full of snow removal efforts. County Engineer J.D. King says the yearly preparation efforts include making sure the county's equipment is in shape.
"We've been working servicing our trucks, prepping them for snow plow operations for a couple of months," said King, "running them through, making sure that they're serviced with regular maintenance, and hooking up the wings and the sanders, making sure everything works. And that's routine--we do that every year."
King says his department hopes that one of its vehicles out of service will be repaired before the first snowfall hits.
"We're down a truck," he said. "I've got a motorgrader in the shop. Hopefully, we'll get motorgrader operational in the next two-to-three weeks, so we have a full array of motorgraders that work on the gravels. So, we're doing the regular maintenance on the equipment."
King, however, says delays in equipment deliveries due to supply chain issues may pose a challenge to timely vehicle repairs. While saying more salt is on order, King says they have a healthy supply of road materials left over from last year.
"Two of our three bins are full of salt--a carryover from last year," said King. "And, we're working on filling up our third."
King says motorists can prepare for the upcoming winter by reviewing their defense driving skills, and taking safety precautions around snow removal vehicles.
"When the traveling public notices our roads crews working on the roads, slow down when they pass, and be safety conscious," he said. "It will snow, the roads will be slick. Slow down--be safe."
Despite a late January blizzard, and record-breaking below-zero temperatures in February, King says last winter "wasn't remarkable."