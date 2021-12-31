(Clarinda) -- Winter storms are in the forecast for this weekend, and with that comes slick and icy roads.
The Page County Secondary Roads Department is one of the entities gearing up for up to six inches of snow Friday night and Saturday morning. County Engineer J.D. King says the light dabble of snow Wednesday afternoon allowed the department to work through some minor equipment issues and get an initial round of salt and sand mix on the county's secondary roads. However, he adds staff shortages have resulted in possible delayed response times for motor graders to clear gravel roads of snow.
"Anticipate slower response to plowing snow on gravel, unfortunately that's how it's going to be based on the weather, on the wind, and the drifts," King said. "We have put up some snow fence in strategic locations across the county along our paved roads where we've had some drifting problems in the past, so we'll just have to see what happens."
However, King says his equipment is good to go for paved roads should the weather get bad this weekend. But, widespread snow coverage may spread his department thin.
"We have coverage on our truck routes, but putting operators in the motor graters, if we need to be everywhere, or the county is blanketed in heavy snow, it'll be a slow go with the blades," King said.
King says equipment repairs have taken longer than usual due to supply chain issues that have plagued the majority of the country. But, no urgent repairs are needed at this time.
However, King says one supply not affected by supply chain bottlenecks is the salt and sand mix supplies, which he says are well stocked up after the fall season.
"We have our salt bins full, our mix building is three-quarters full of salt and sand mix, and our liquid calcium tanks are full," King said. "So we have not experienced supply chain issues with that."
King says his department, like the majority of the Midwest, receives their salt supply from Kansas.
After a green Thanksgiving and Christmas, King says New Year's Eve may be the first holiday his workers will have to be on call. He also intends to send some workers to a National Weather Service webinar to understand better what to expect this weekend.