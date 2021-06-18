(Coin) -- Construction crews are braving heat and humidity in attacking issues on a Page County road.
Work began Friday on County Road J-52 from the city of Coin to the Fremont County line. Page County Engineer J.D. King tells KMA News a contract maintenance crew began much-needed repairs to the pavement.
"This is a crew coming in and laying down slurry leveling on some impressions that the county road crew ground into the road over the last couple of weeks," said King. "We have not done any work on that stretch of pavement probably since 2013, and there have been some bumps on that road where patches done prior were perhaps not quite as well done as they could have been."
King says the project is expected to take at least four days--weather permitting--and will be done one lane at a time.
"They'll close down one lane from Coin 31/2 miles west, and run a pilot car back and forth while they do that slurry work," he said. "The work will be done, but it takes some time to cure and dry. Then the next day, which will be Monday, they'll come and do the other side of that 3 1/2 mile stretch. Then next week, they'll proceed west, doing this one lane at a time running traffic control, with flaggers."
Like his secondary road staff members, King says crews are taking precautions with the hot weather. He says the heat poses a challenge in completing projects.
"This heat is a challenge," said King. "This hot weather makes grinding more problematic than it was cooler--which is maybe a little counterintuitive. But, a cool pavement grinds better than a hot pavement. On putting the slurry down, the hot weather's a benefit to that. It will cure itself out faster."
Motorists should be on the lookout for construction crews and pilot cars. Anyone with questions regarding the project should contact the Page County Engineer's Office at 712-542-2510.