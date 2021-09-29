(Clarinda) -- A recent road project in Page County is the subject of research at Iowa State University to help develop future construction guidelines.
During the Page County Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday, the board heard a presentation from engineering students who spent time shadowing on stabilization and sealing work on J55 near Braddyville and M44 near Northboro. In addition to doing base stabilization work on the roads, the county completed an Otta Seal for surfacing. Developed in Norway and used in Europe, Africa and Australia, Otta Seal is a more cost-effective method to construct a roadway using oil and aggregate -- similar to a chip seal. Page County Engineer J.D. King says students from ISU are trying to determine uniform guidelines for application rates when doing Otta Seal work.
"Page County's work is the first opportunity they've had to put an Otta Seal on a stabilized base with cement powder," said King. "They've put it on gravel roads, they've put it on old seal coats, in Winneshiek County they put it over a deteriorated hot mix asphalt road. Of course, we've done chip seals over asphalts as a long-time pavement maintenance technique, except the otta seal is thicker."
King says the testing involved parts of J55, where aggregate and oil were laid at different rates to compare their effectiveness. He says the test section of the Otta Seal was moved to a stretch of road near where future work is planned.
"We moved the test section to the northeast, so should it fail at some future time, we'll be working on J55 continuing to the east in the the future years," said King. "So should it fail, we can better fix it."
Dr. Halil Ceylan is a professor at Iowa State and the study's principal investigator. He says students collected data on dust from the new surface, as well as the smoothness.
"This study of the construction projects taking place in Page County will be of great help to produce and come out with a specification, so other Iowa counties and other states in the country can actually benefit from this," said Ceylan. "It significantly reduces the dust emissions and provides a much safer road to travel on. Those are huge benefits. It's been a great joy again to work with the county engineering staff. We greatly appreciate all of the collaboration and thank you for all of your assistance."
As part of the project, crews ground cement powder into the road to stabilize its base and then applied two layers of the Otta Seal surfacing.