(Clarinda) -- Despite several blasts of snow throughout this winter, the Page County Secondary Roads Department remains stocked up on road salt.

Page County Engineer J.D. King updated the Board of Supervisors on his winter operations budget during their regular meeting Tuesday morning. King says the county has spent significantly less this year on salt than last winter.

"Last year, we purchased $45,500 worth of salt," said King. "To date, we have spent $27,000 on salt. In the winter of 2018-19, we spent $26,000."

As temperatures begin to warm, King is hopeful he won't have to purchase anymore material this winter.

"Right now, if we don't buy anymore salt, we wouldn't have to, unless we get another catastrophic batch of winter," said King. "We're getting toward the right end of it with March just around the corner."

In addition to costs for materials, King says snow removal operations take a toll on his budget through overtime pay for plow operators. Additionally, the warmer weather means the start of a large construction project in the county. Earlier this week, J-20 was closed east of Highway 48 for a bridge replacement project over the West Tarkio Creek. King says the project contractor -- AM Cohron & Son of Atlantic -- arrived at the job site Monday.

"They brought in some equipment," said King. "They were putting a crane together on-site, so they are moving stuff. I would anticipate demolition of the bridge to begin this week. Then they will peel off the guardrail and bust the deck down through the beams."

Plans call for placing a single-span bridge that is 110 feet long and 30 feet wide. The project's total cost is $729,000 -- with federal money covering a portion of the project. King says preliminary estimates are for the project to be completed in June.

"Of primary importance to me is that he has several sub(contractors)," said King. "Some of them are needed for meeting DBE requirements -- disadvantaged business enterprise requirements -- which are a function of federal aid dollars. We have perhaps a few more subcontractors than normal, so the challenge is getting them in in a timely fashion so we're not waiting between these small operations."

In other business, the supervisors approved a tax abatement for the City of Shenandoah at 100 West Sheridan Avenue, approved signing a certification of cost allocation plan and agreed to not hold a meeting next Tuesday due to a special election in the South Page School District. The board also discussed an ongoing project to renovate and add an office space to the Treasurer's Office. The board asked Treasurer Angie Dow to seek additional input from local contractors on moving a heating and cooling unit during the renovation.