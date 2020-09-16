(Clarinda) -- Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Page County is not seeing a dip in the amount of road use tax dollars coming into the county.
Meeting in regular session Tuesday, the Page County Board of Supervisors heard an update from County Engineer J.D. King on road use tax revenues, which are a major funding source for road improvements in the county. In March, King told the supervisors he expected to see a drop in revenues to the county, as the tax is funded by fuel taxes and vehicle registration fees. Looking at the number for the first quarter of this fiscal year, King says revenues into the county are actually up.
"In FY19, we had RUTF revenues of $1,072,968," said King. "In FY20, the first quarter revenues were $1,082,966. This year, in the first quarter of fiscal year '21, we received revenues from RUTF at $1,134,952."
King says RUTF revenues are generally one month behind what is actually collected in taxes at the state level, so the county did see a small dip in June. King says he's pleasantly surprised with the encouraging revenue numbers.
"I can't speculate what may have happened if COVID hadn't occurred, but I'm fairly confident in saying that we have not been hurt by the COVID in the revenue part," said King.
Funds from the road use tax fund can be used for primary roads, secondary roads, farm-to-market roads and street construction in cities. They are collected at the state level and then distributed to counties and cities each month.