Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Rainfall may reach one inch..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Rainfall may reach one inch.