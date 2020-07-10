(Clarinda) -- Page County Engineer J.D. King is reminding residents of two road repair projects coming up early next week.
On Monday, King says the county's secondary roads department is contracting pavement preservation work using fog seals on certain pavements. Selected routes for this year's work include M Avenue and Maple Avenue--or County Road M-60--between Highway 2 and County Road J-52, and Nutmeg Avenue from J-52 south to College Springs. Road closure is scheduled between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.
Intersections will be sanded, so that the route can be crossed. Residents along the route should plan their travel with the single-day road closure in mind. Vehicles may need to be staged at the nearest intersection. In addition, ag product movements should be advanced or delayed. King says there will be a three-to-four week delay in centerline pavement parking. Anyone with questions should call the engineer's office at 712-542-2510.