(Essex) -- A rural Red Oak man was injured in a one-vehicle rollover accident in Page County late Thursday afternoon.

Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer says the accident occurred on Highway 48 near 130th Street, approximately 4 miles northeast of Essex. An investigation determined that a 2005 Jeep Liberty Sport SUV driven by 25-year-old Jacob Smith was southbound on 48 when it crossed a sheet of ice and lost control. The vehicle rolled once before coming to rest on its wheels.

Smith was taken by private vehicle to a local hospital. No citations were issued.

