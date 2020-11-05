(Shenandoah) -- A rural Shenandoah man was injured in a one-vehicle accident in Page County Wednesday afternoon.
Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer says the accident occurred near the intersection of C Avenue and 190th Street, approximately 2 miles east of Shenandoah. An investigation determined a 2004 Chevy pickup driven by 18-year-old Collin Johnson was eastbound on 190th Street when, for unknown reasons, the vehicle dropped off the south side of the traveled portion of the roadway. After Johnson overcorrected, the vehicle crossed the westbound lane and dropped off the north side of the roadway's traveled portion. After the driver overcorrected again, the pickup crossed both lanes and entered the east ditch, where it overturned and damaged a fence.
Johnson was taken by Shenandoah Ambulance Service to Shenandoah Medical Center with undisclosed injuries. Shenandoah Ambulance Service, Shenandoah's Fire Department and Page County Emergency Management Coordinator Kris Grebert assisted the sheriff's office at the scene.