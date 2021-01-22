(Clarinda) -- Page County residents now have a chance to sign up for future coronavirus vaccinations.
Page County Public Health is now taking names of individuals age 65 and up who would like to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. County Public Health Administrator Jessica Erdman tells KMA News residents can go to the county's website, pagecounty.iowa.gov for access to the sign-up section.
"In the middle of the page, there's a COVID-19 vaccine info tab--it's a red circle," said Erdman. "If they click on that, they can go in and see all the sign-up lists that we have. There is a distribution plan, so that they can click on that, and see the documents to see those essential workers, the breakdown on that. Then, we also have some of the lists of 65 years or older--which is that phase 1B population."
Governor Kim Reynolds Thursday expanded persons eligible for phase 1B COVID shots to age 65 and older. Erdman says sign-up lists are also available for individuals included under phase 1B essential, phase 1C essential, and phase 1C individuals 18-to-64 years of age with risk medical conditions. Other necessary forms are also included with the sign-up.
"There's also an online vaccine consent form that people go on," he said. "It's HIPAA protected, so none of their information will be shared. So, they can go online and fill out that information. That, then, comes back to me. Then, there's also the printable consent form, and the printable screening checklist that people can print off and bring to their appointments, once we start setting up those appointments."
Erdman says individuals included under phase 1C have yet to be confirmed. Though the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) has made its recommendations, Iowa's Infectious Disease Advisory Committee (IDAC) have yet to make its decision on 1C priorities.
"We have some ideas who might be under phase 1C, but it's not a solid list yet," said Erdman. "So, those people are more of the essential workers, the workers in transportation and logistics, water and wastewater, food service, shelter and housing--like construction, finance--so you've got your bank tellers in there, you've got I-T and communications, energy, legal, media and public safety."
Erdman, however, says it's important for individuals to sign up for immunizations.
"That way, you know, we can get started on making those schedules, once we find out how many vaccines the county is going to get," she said. "We really have no idea how many we will get. So, it's important to go ahead and get in line, get your name out there, so we can make sure to get you vaccinated as soon as we can."
Anyone with questions regarding COVID-19 vaccinations can call Page County Public Health at 712-850-1212.