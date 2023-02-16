(Clarinda) -- Page County's secondary road crews, like most in the area, have had a busy Thursday morning.
That's according to Page County Engineer J.D. King, who tells KMA News plows were sent out to the county's paved roads around 5:30 a.m. and will remain out as long as the snow continues to fall. Thus far, King says heavy snowfall throughout the early morning has made it challenging to keep the roads clear for extended periods.
"I've been on some pavements in the northeast and northern parts of the county this morning," said King. "Behind the plow, the road was pretty clean and the plows were doing a good job, but the lane they had done 20 minutes before was snow covered again."
King adds they will be laying down sand or salt once the snowfall has ceased, hopefully later this afternoon, and adds they are in good supply at their storage facility in Clarinda. However, he adds that the current road conditions have varied due to the gusty winds that have cleared a few roads running east and west.
"There was open areas where the snow blew across the east-west roads and they were clean," he said. "Ferguson Road was like that, 170th Street was like that in spots, and even on J20 on the concrete. So, some of the areas blew across and some of it was snow-covered in protected areas."
Meanwhile, King says the north and south roadways are still nearly completely covered in snow. However, he adds motor graders have yet to go out on the gravel roads due to insufficient snow, but when they do, the drastic temperature changes will make clearing the snow a little more complicated.
"That'll be a challenge for us given the roads were soft yesterday and not frozen due to the temperatures," said King. "So, if it continues to snow and builds up, we usually go out at about four inches or so on the gravels, we'll see how that goes."
While most paved roads are currently "trafficable," King still urges motorists to slow down and drive carefully. To keep up to date with state highways and interstate conditions in Iowa, visit 511ia.org. Nebraska road conditions are available at 511.nebraska.gov, while updates on Missouri's roadways are available at traveler.modot.org.