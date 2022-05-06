(Clarinda) -- Page County officials have found what they think could be a solution to utilizing the maximum amount of space in the county's annex building.
During its regular meeting earlier this week, the Page County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved to pursue a two-year lease agreement with Heartland Family Services, out of Omaha, for office space at the county's annex building. Currently, Supervisor Chuck Morris says the organization would require roughly 913 square feet. However, with the loss of the majority of the public health staff and potentially sharing the services with another county, Supervisor Chuck Morris says there could be more space available downstairs in the annex building than anticipated.
"Here at one time they talked about wanting to be upstairs, or sharing that space," said Morris. "Because we have a sink downstairs and cabinets that would already meet their needs, my question to you guys, if you're agreeable to it, let's take a look at renting the space on the downstairs, because unless Public Health hires three people--and it doesn't sound like that's likely--we should still have enough space still downstairs."
Supervisors Chair Alan Armstrong says the group would pay $0.75 per square foot, suitable for a monthly rent of $685.
With the lease agreement for the first floor, Morris says the need for ADA-compliant bathrooms and a lift may no longer be necessary.
"As we learned the compliance on--because of the age of the building--the ADA bathrooms are not required," he said, "because of the age of the building is what we were told early on. We were just going to do it because we had an issue with somebody that got stuck with a wheel chair."
But, Supervisor Jacob Holmes still suggested the widening of the bathroom doors. The change would require moving Emergency Management Coordinator Kris Grebert and Environmental Health Coordinator Darin Sunderman's offices to the second floor.
Morris says he also believes the second floor could serve as a new location for the emergency operations center and says having Heartland in the area would be a great addition.
"Part of that jail study talking about the EOC being placed in a new facility--to me I struggle with that," said Morris. "Because we have space upstairs that the EOC could be built on and you're going to equip it similarly, and I don't know how you guys feel about that. I'd like to have the rent, they'd be a good renter and it'd be good for the community."
Morris also had another walk-through of the building with Heartland Family Services Thursday.