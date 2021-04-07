(Clarinda) -- Page County officials are putting out the call for more COVID-19 vaccination appointments.
Two special vaccination clinics take place this Saturday in Shenandoah and Clarinda from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Page County Public Health Administrator Jessica Erdman tells KMA News the clinics were scheduled after the county received a shipment of 900 doses of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
"We did receive a good amount of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine," said Erdman. "That is the one-and-done, and it's for anybody 18 years and over. The clinic in Shenandoah is going to be at the Nishna Valley Christian Church on Highway 59 from 10-to-3 on Saturday. The other one is at the Clarinda Lied Center from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday."
Erdman says residents should take advantage of the clinics, because it's unknown whether the county will receive more Johnson & Johnson doses.
"Now, I will say with this is, we don't know if or when we will receive any more Johnson & Johnson," she said. "So, it's pretty exciting that we are able to offer this to the community. But, it, unfortunately may be the only time we're able to offer it to the community, or it might be later on before we're able to get those Johnson & Johnsons."
Appointments are necessary for the special clinics.
"You don't have to be a Page County resident to get vaccinated with us," said Erdman. "You don't even have to live in the state of Iowa. You can be from anywhere, just as long as you're in the area. Stop on by, and you can get a vaccine. We are asking that people schedule appointments with us. For tracking purposes, it's just easier on our end."
Erdman adds appointments are still available for other clinics administering the two-shot Moderna vaccine. Clinics are scheduled Thursday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the county public health office inside the Page County Annex Building, and next Thursday at that same time at the Nishna Valley Christian Church in Shenandoah. Other Moderna clinics are slated for April 22nd at Clarinda and April 29th in Shenandoah. To make appointments, call 712-850-1509, 712-850-1211, or 712-542-5018.