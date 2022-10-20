(Clarinda) -- After seeking additional time to respond to a lawsuit regarding wind turbines and the respective county ordinance, Page County has filed a notice of removal to federal court.
Lawyers with Ahlers and Cooney filed the document Tuesday intending to remove the case from Iowa district court to the federal Southern District of Iowa. Per the notice, the county's lawyers state one of the petitioners' claims falls under the 14th Amendment's Due Process Clause in the U.S. Constitution, involving allegations that the local ordinance at issue is void for vagueness and seeking declaratory and injunctive relief. They add all other state law claims fall within the federal court's supplemental jurisdiction due to being included in the same case or controversy. Lawyers Theodore Sporer and Shawn Shearer serve as co-counsel for the group of residents who filed the lawsuit. Sporer tells KMA News there are typically only two circumstances that would allow a case to move from a state to federal court.
"One is called a 'federal question' which means the lawsuit involves a question of federal constitutional law," said Sporer. "The second way, which doesn't remotely pertain to this lawsuit, is if there's a dispute between residents of two different states and the controversy is over $100,000, you can use what's called diversity jurisdiction to get into federal court."
However, Sporer says the claim in question is also prohibited by the Iowa Constitution, allowing for action and challenge at the state level.
While there are too many possible scenarios to speculate, Sporer says the move will likely delay state district court hearings initially scheduled for next month.
"My sort of gut reaction is that nothing will happen in Iowa Court on November 1st," Sporer explained. "But, that also depends on a variety of other circumstances that involve the jurisdictional issue and I just don't see how those can be resolved within the next 11 days."
Shearer also called the move by the county and board of supervisors to attempt to move the case to federal court "interesting."
"This case was going to be tried in the Page County courthouse, which is exactly the same building where the board of supervisors have their office and they'd have to just walk down the hall to the courtroom," said Shearer. "And they decided that they want to move it to Council Bluffs, where their constituents that elected them are not readily available, and will have to travel instead of having the case heard right in front of them. I found that interesting."
While a ruling or hearing could come sooner, per the federal court filing, officials have until January 16th, 2023, to decide whether to hear the case in federal court.
At the time of this reporting, lawyers with Ahlers and Cooney representing Page County and the Board of Supervisors have not responded to a request for comment. The notice of removal is available below: