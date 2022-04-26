(Clarinda) -- Page County officials have given the green light to seek bids for a massive window project.
During its regular meeting Tuesday morning, the county's board of supervisors unanimously approved moving forward with the bidding process for the courthouse window project. The project would include replacing 88 windows on the courthouse, with an estimate provided by Farnsworth Group, LLC at roughly $735,000, including a 10% contingency for the cost of supplies. The board also previously agreed to use American Rescue Plan Act funds for the project. Kelsey Vetter, a Senior Architect with Farnsworth, who gave a presentation to the board, says nearly $479,000 of that cost alone will come from the cost of the windows.
"You know, you guys do have large openings, and to be able to fill them--it does add up," said Vetter. "And I will say that that number, I've been working specifically with Pella (Corporation) just because they have a plant close by. That doesn't mean they have to be used for this project, we are just listing them as a basis of design."
Other estimated costs included equipment and scaffolding, demolition of the current windows, sealants, flashing, and finishes. Vetter says the subtotal estimate without market accountability is just under $680,000 but would drop by $33,000 if the board chose not to replace the 24 basement windows.
Vetter says a lead time for windows after placing the order sits at around 12-20 weeks, allowing construction to likely start in the fall.
"Knowing that we have that lead time, that gives us some options for this fall and the contractor can get started on some of the smaller paperwork this summer," said Vetter. "And then once they know when the windows will arrive, they can fit that into their schedule."
Additionally, for a roughly $17,000 cost, Vetter says the board could replace the window blinds. Supervisor Chuck Morris questioned the ability to preserve some of the current shades and blinds. But Vetter says it would likely need to be on a case-by-case basis.
"With your windows being so large, it's really easy for a lot of the gears to get stripped out," said Vetter. "They make them that big, but it's not necessarily an ideal condition to have them installed. So, I think we would just have to go through case-by-case to find the ones you would like to keep."
The Page County courthouse is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Vetter says when using certain types of funding, it is required to submit an application to the State Historical Society of Iowa for technical assistance and compliance with guidelines.
"Given this is ARPA funding, they are not requiring those technical assistance or the section 106 be met," said Vetter. "So, in my discussions with them, they still highly recommend we submit this project and get feedback from them. So that in the future if there's any work to be done or there's any other considerations of funding for this building, the windows would basically already be in compliance."
With the timeline running into the June 7th primaries, the board set a bid deadline for May 31st at 8:30 AM, with the bids being opened at the regular meeting on the same day.