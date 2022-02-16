(Clarinda) -- Page County officials have set a bid due date and construction time frame for additions to the County Annex Building.
During its regular meeting Tuesday, the county's board of supervisors set a bid due date for March 14th and also set a project timeframe with construction to be completed by October 1st. Supervisor Chuck Morris says work is expected to include the construction of a lift shaft and working to meet ADA compliance with the first-floor bathroom.
"You know basically the work is to propose installing a lift and to make the one bathroom, create an ADA compliant bathroom downstairs," Morris said. "That's basically what's in this bid."
The board had previously discussed using American Rescue Plan Act funding to pay for the nearly $67,000 estimate on a lift. However, this latest bid will also go towards the construction of the shaft. At that November meeting, Supervisors Chair Alan Armstrong says both projects would satisfy current ADA compliance issues in the facility.
Armstrong says he believes that six months should be enough time to account for any supply chain issues that could hinder the project's completion.
"If bids were to be back in by the middle of March, I would think we surely could expect no more than six months, I don't know four months," Armstrong speculated. "I mean it's going to be tough, we got to work around supplies and what's available."
Supervisor Jacob Holmes says he would favor granting too much time rather than limiting any potential bidders given the potential supply crunch. Plus, he says he's experienced firsthand how far back supplies can be right now.
"The carpenters I work with, they'd have to call today to build something they wouldn't have till fall, because it's just so far back," Holmes said. "I just don't want them not to bid. They might squeak this in though, they might say well if we have that much time, but we've got a muddy day, let's go in there and throw this thing up because it's been raining for a week."
The board was unanimous in their vote and plan to review the bids at their March 15th meeting. In other business, the board held a public hearing and approved a resolution for exceeding property tax dollars, set a budget public hearing for March 8th at 9:00 a.m., and approved the signing of a certification of a cost allocation plan.