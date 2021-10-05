(Clarinda) — Page County officials will hold a work session later this month to develop a solar energy systems ordinance for the county.
Meeting in regular session Tuesday night, the Page County Board of Supervisors unanimously agreed to move forward with development of an ordinance and set their October 26th meeting for a work session to give the supervisors time to research other ordinances first. Supervisors Chair Chuck Morris says the first hurdle was for the board to decide if the county needed an ordinance for solar systems at all.
"Adams County, which has solar development, does not have an ordinance," said Morris. "I also believe that the land agreements that are being negotiated between the potential developer and Page County landowners, that those agreements also have their own decommissioning clauses. I don't know what those clauses are. That's why I think it would behoove us to have a county policy to control, in case you have different developers and different standards."
Page County resident Jane Stimson appeared at the board’s meeting last week, asking them to begin work on a solar ordinance after learning of active negotiations between landowners and developers in the county. Stimson says she would like to see a strong stance taken by the county when it comes to the decommissioning of solar panels once they are done being used.
"Solar does have some toxic stuff in it," said Stimson. "Supposedly, they're sealed well, so it doesn't leak out on the ground unless it breaks. And then taking it somewhere to get rid of it, that's a toxic problem that we maybe need to decide if we want it gotten rid of in our landfill and that kind of thing before it happens."
Supervisor Jacob Holmes suggested instituting a temporary moratorium on solar contracts in the county until an ordinance could be developed. He says he would also like to add in a provision to make transmission lines from industrial solar farms more easily detectable, after hearing from a contractor who hit a line near a wind farm.
"He was digging around a wind farm in Taylor County these last few weeks and hit a power line -- one of the big lines -- it could have killed somebody," said Holmes. "He said it was nowhere near where it was supposed to be. It was supposed to be 12 foot deep and it was only 5 foot deep. It wasn't located right. He was just saying for safety, that's all he's going after, they could run an extra tracer wire with these giant power lines that they're not running. That would be something for solar too that maybe we should add for just shear safety."
James Hardy — who lives in Taylor County and farms in Page County — spoke during the public comment portion of the meeting. Hardy’s farm is the oldest family farm in Page County and is located in Buchanan Township.
"Not everyone knows what's best for your farm," said Hardy. "Any ordinance that is passed should not be burdensome on either industry or a landowner, they should be fair to everyone. I've listened to the lies that were perpetrated to try to extend the wind regulations in this county to be burdensome. They tried very hard to extend those regulations. I live in a wind farm in Taylor County. I live less than a half mile from a wind turbine. I can tell you they lied about the noise. They lied about the construction. They lied about the nuisance of the construction. They lied about the construction companies."
Supervisor Alan Armstrong says the board is trying to be proactive in drafting an ordinance, while still allowing time to do proper research.
"It's not something that we have taken lightly," said Armstrong. "I want you to understand that we are trying to research and trying to make sure we do something that is fair and simple enough to solve the problem, but yet complicated enough to make sure that we don't have problems that we didn't expect."
The supervisors have been using a recently passed ordinance in Fremont County as a guide to form the ordinance for Page County. Once the work session is complete, the board will hold a public hearing in November before voting on the final language of the ordinance.