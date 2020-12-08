(Clarinda) -- The Page County Board of Supervisors unanimously agreed Dec. 8 on a $40,000 settlement for a road use agreement with the Contrails Wind Project.
Page County Engineer J.D. King said after work was complete for an electrical substation east of Braddyville, he noticed road damage along J55 and Teak Avenue leading east to Taylor County.
“It was mainly used for substation work,” he said about the roads used by construction companies which included access to the rock quarry north of Braddyville. “But more traffic went across that route than only working on the substation. I’d say a majority of the work for the Taylor County project all came out of Shambaugh. Lots of it went east of J55.”
King said the companies were directed to use U.S. Highway 71 to Highway 2 to get to Taylor County.
King said J55 was not in great condition before the work began, but his crews have since made improvements to the road for winter traffic.
The county spent about $43,000 for road improvements plus additional rock. King sent the Contrails Wind Project company the bill which they protested.
“They came back with half of that,” King said. “I can’t sell that.”
After further discussion with a project manager in Chicago, an agreement was made for $40,000.
“Basically we are going to get the grinding part back,” King said, implying the road improvements. “If there is construction in Page County, there will be another road use agreement. We learn things from this go round, documentation of damage and operations. This is what we have for now.
Supervisor Chuck Morris said the company “beat the heck out of it,” but called the $40,000 “reasonable.”
“It doesn’t seem like it’s unfair,” he said.
Morris said he plans for future road use agreements to be better than roads were before construction began.
“It’s not going to be rock,” he said.
Supervisor-elect Jacob Holmes, who was in attendance, questioned the county’s approach with the $40,000 settlement and companies directed to use U.S. Highway 71 and Highway 2.
“They proposed to pay nothing,” Morris responded.
Holmes was elected in November to replace Jon Herzberg who did not run for another term. Holmes begins in January.
County Engineer J.D. King said work will be scheduled on a bridge on G Avenue, north of Norwich over the West Tarkio River. The bridge’s weight limit was reduced to three tons. Repairs will be made on pilings and replace the steel deck.
Weir projects are still continuing, thanks to weather conditions. Work is being done near College Springs and one south of 160th Street. Weirs are manmade structures to control erosion from flowing river water.
Herzberg informed King of a concern he was told of the condition of County Road J20 from Bethesda east to U.S. Highway 71.
In other supervisor news…
Supervisors approved publishing notice of application for those interested in serving on the county’s public health, conservation and zoning and planning boards.
With Page County Public Health department having relocated from the courthouse to the annex building, supervisors approved having information technology use the vacated space on the third story of the courthouse.
The Page Room, located on the third story, has been used for the supervisor meetings during the pandemic as it is large enough to create social distancing. Supervisor Chuck Morris would be in favor of keeping the Page Room as a county work room. The room has been used by other entities in the past, including political party meetings.