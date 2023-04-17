(Clarinda) -- Page County authorities over the weekend released information on last Tuesday night's injury accident east of Shenandoah.
The county sheriff's office says a 1997 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Tyler Carnes was eastbound in the 1400 block of 190th Street when it crested a hill and collided with a westbound 2021 John Deere Sprayer driven by Tyler Lorimor. Carnes' vehicle entered the south ditch and caught fire. Essex firefighters were paged to assist Shenandoah's department after the fire advanced toward a cornfield.
Carnes was taken by Shenandoah EMS to Shenandoah Medical Center. A passenger in Carnes' vehicle was flown via medical helicopter to an Omaha hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Red Oak's Fire Department covered Shenandoah and Page County during the accident and field fire, and Clarinda's department was placed on standby to assist in covering Shenandoah.
