(KMAland) -- Labor day is the way many Americans celebrate the unofficial end of summer with barbecues and road trips. This year the celebration may look different but it could be just as dangerous on the roads.
Labor Day holiday weekend is one of the deadliest in terms of drunk-driving incidents throughout the course of the year. In data from 2018 there were 439 traffic fatalities nationwide that occurred over the weekend.
“The Labor Day holiday is something that we always gear up for a little more than normal. The 4th of July was a little down this year and Labor Day might be a little down, but one of the things we still want to be aware of is intoxicated or drugged drivers,” Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer said.
Tomorrow begins a national law enforcement campaign to help put an end to drunk driving. The 2020 Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign will begin tomorrow and run through September 7th. Where officers will have an emphasis on removing impaired drivers from the roads along with other serious traffic violations.
“Ultimately drinking and driving is a choice. If you know you are going to be drinking you need to have a designated driver or have someone that you can say hey you're not going to drink so you can take us home,” Palmer said.
Last year in Iowa there were six fatalities over the Labor Day weekend and three of those deaths involved a drunk driver. Palmer said to call 911 when you notice a car swerving on the road and to give a vehicle description, a license plate if possible, and a direction of travel.
“It’s something that we definitely want you to call in. The public is our eyes we can’t be out there all the time and when they call in those are a priority call and we always take a look at that because if we can prevent a traffic accident or fatality we are going to do everything we can at that point,” Palmer said.
